Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QBR.B shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

