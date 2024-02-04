Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 746,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STVN opened at €33.06 ($35.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €19.27 ($20.95) and a one year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.