American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

NYSE AIG opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

