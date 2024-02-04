OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. Barclays started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 30.1% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,720 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.02. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

