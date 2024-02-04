LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.24%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,411,000 after buying an additional 505,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

