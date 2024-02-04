Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $54.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.55.

Get General Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.