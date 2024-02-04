Citigroup Begins Coverage on Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 539,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.