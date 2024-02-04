Citigroup Begins Coverage on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.05.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.