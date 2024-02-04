Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$4,435,580.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total value of C$4,435,580.00.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$81.62 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8339952 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

