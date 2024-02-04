Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,397,888.90 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $36.10 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,905,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,069,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,541,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

