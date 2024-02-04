Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,397,888.90 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $36.10 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
