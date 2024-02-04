The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $5,397,888.90 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

