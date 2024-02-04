BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

