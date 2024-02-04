Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FC. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,865,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 509,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

