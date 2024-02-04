StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Capri Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.