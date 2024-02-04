ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

