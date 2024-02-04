Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $285.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $275.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

