Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MTH
Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Homes
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.