Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

