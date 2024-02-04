Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

