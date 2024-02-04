Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,566.36

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,608.33 ($20.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.98) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.02) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($20.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,620.40 ($20.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 3,783.78%.

In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($389,612.00). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,811.34). Also, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($389,612.00). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

