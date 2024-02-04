First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$17.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

