The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $48.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.06.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

