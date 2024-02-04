Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUBB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $354.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $356.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hubbell by 33.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hubbell by 2,983.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 116.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

