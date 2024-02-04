D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $160.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

