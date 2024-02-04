Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $80.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $83.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.