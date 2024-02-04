NICE’s (NICE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $343.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.30.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.58. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth $43,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.