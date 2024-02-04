Scotiabank Boosts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $49.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $46.25 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of BN opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,305.23 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

