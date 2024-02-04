CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Lowered to $100.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CONMED has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CONMED by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CONMED by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

