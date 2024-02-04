Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $155.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

