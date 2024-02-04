Oppenheimer Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $214.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

