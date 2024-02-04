Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,529 shares of company stock worth $10,907,617 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

