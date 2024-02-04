B. Riley Raises Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $88.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

MOD stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.