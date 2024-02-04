Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $155.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

