Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $170.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information services provider's stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

