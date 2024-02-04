Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $170.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.86. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

