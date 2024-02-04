Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,329 shares of company stock worth $1,327,150. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,999,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,920,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

