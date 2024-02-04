BMO Capital Markets Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

CHRW opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

