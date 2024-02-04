United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

