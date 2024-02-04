M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE MDC opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

