Barclays Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $59.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.64.

NYSE:JCI opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

