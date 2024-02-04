Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

