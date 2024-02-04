Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.58.

SPOT opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.68. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $114.64 and a 1-year high of $224.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

