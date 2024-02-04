Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Euronav from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.56.

Euronav Stock Performance

EURN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 848,897 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

