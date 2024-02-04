Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $364.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.52.

Get Stryker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.95 and a 200 day moving average of $287.72. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.