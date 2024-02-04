Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher stock opened at $246.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $248.78. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

