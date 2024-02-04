Susquehanna Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $150.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.79.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

