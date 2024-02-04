Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after buying an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

