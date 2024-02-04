Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $23.30

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,696,000 after purchasing an additional 756,889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

