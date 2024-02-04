Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.02.

TV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NYSE TV opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

