The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $351.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $351.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.66. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

