Citigroup Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $330.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $351.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROK. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.